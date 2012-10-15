GAZA Oct 15 Apple's new iPhone 5 is selling
well in the Gaza Strip despite inflated prices, reaching the
Palestinian enclave via smuggling tunnels even before high-tech
hub Israel next door.
The cutting edge smart phone is being snapped up for almost
double what it costs in the United States, its price jacked up
by middlemen on its circuitous delivery route from Dubai via
tunnels linking the blockaded territory with Egypt.
The iPhone 5 will not be available until December from
mobile operators in tech-mad Israel, which along with Egypt
maintains a partial blockade of Gaza to prevent the entry of
anything that could be used for military purposes.
But the phones have been available for a couple of weeks in
Gaza and they were on display on Monday in three independent
mobile stores in a one-block radius in downtown Gaza City.
Prices ranged from 4,500 Israeli shekels ($1,170) for the 16
gigabyte model to 5,700 ($1,480) for 64 gb.
"I ordered 30 and I've sold 20 so far," said one dealer. "We
can order as many as we want. But most people are waiting for
the price to go down. They're pretty expensive."
The iPhone 5, launched last month, sells for $650 and $850
in the 16 and 64 gigabyte versions in the United States.
Apple has no store or official dealership in Gaza, whose
Islamist Hamas leadership is in conflict with Israel.
Israel's Maariv newspaper last week reported that the iPhone
5's controversial new Apple Maps application does not list
Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its built-in World Clock
app shows Jerusalem as a city without an associated country.
Israel regards Jerusalem as its undivided and eternal
capital. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of the
state they aspire to create in a peace deal with Israel.
For the 1.6 million Palestinians living in Gaza, transport
and handling costs for all kinds of imports are inflated by
bribes paid in Egypt to facilitate the smuggling, and Hamas adds
sales tax at its end of the supply chain.
But despite the hefty mark-up and high costs in an
aid-dependent territory with a crippled economy, market forces
prevail.
"There are always some people prepared to pay whatever they
must just to have the latest thing," a dealer said.
