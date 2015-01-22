TEL AVIV Jan 22 Gazit-Globe, Israel's
largest real estate investment company, said it bought a 13.9
percent stake in Atrium European Real Estate for 229
million euro ($265 million) from CPI CEE Management LLC.
Gazit-Globe said it paid 4.4 euro per share for the 52
million shares and raised its stake in Atrium to 54 percent on a
diluted basis to become the sole controlling shareholder.
Atrium's financial results will be consolidated into
Gazit-Globe starting in the first quarter of 2015. Gazit-Globe
said it would record a non-cash loss of about 100 million
shekels ($25 million) in the current quarter due to a difference
in currency translation.
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
($1 = 3.9393 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)