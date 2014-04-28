April 28 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, said it raised 450 million shekels ($130 million) in a public bond offering aimed largely at refinancing existing debt.

The inflation-linked bonds have an effective yield to maturity of 3.32 percent and carry a coupon of 4.0 percent. They have a final maturity in 2027 and are rated 'AA-' by S&P Maalot and 'Aa3' by Moody's Investors Service Israeli affiliate Midroog, Gazit-Globe said on Monday.

Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc . It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.

($1 = 3.4717 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)