TEL AVIV Aug 25 Gazit-Globe has completed a public bond offering in Israel, raising 730 million shekels ($190 million), Israel's largest real estate investment company said on Tuesday.

The bonds, yielding 3.93 percent, bear a coupon rate of 4.0 percent per year, adjusted to Israeli inflation. Repayment of the principal will begin in June 2023 with a final maturity date in June 2027.

The bonds have a credit rating of "AA-" with a stable outlook from Standard & Poor's subsidiary Maalot and "Aa3" with a stable outlook from Moody's subsidiary Midroog.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. ($1 = 3.8440 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)