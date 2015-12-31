TEL AVIV Dec 31 Israeli real estate developer
Gazit-Globe said on Thursday it raised 604 million
shekels ($155 million) in a share offering on the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
The company sold 17 million shares at 35.5 shekels a share.
Norstar Holdings Inc, which owns 50.25 percent of
Gazit-Globe, bought 8.5 million of the shares at a total cost of
300 million shekels.
Gazit-Globe said it will use the proceeds from the
offering to refinance its debt and for general corporate
purposes.
"The offering will allow the company to maintain a strong
balance sheet and high liquidity for the benefit of the
company's operating activities while strengthening its ability
to identify and execute new investment opportunities in its core
activity," said Chief Executive Rachel Lavine.
The company, whose share price has fallen 24 percent this
year to close at 35.2 shekels on Wednesday, has a market value
of 6.3 billion shekels.
It operates in the United States through Equity
One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon
, controls shopping mall developer and is expanding in
Brazil.
($1 = 3.9007 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)