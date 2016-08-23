BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
TEL AVIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development company, reported lower net profit in the second quarter due to a devaluation of the company's financial derivatives.
* Net profit fell to 97 million shekels ($25.7 million) in the quarter from 130 million a year earlier.
* Rental income grew 0.6 percent to 1.52 billion shekels, while net operating income (NOI) increased 3.0 percent to 1.07 billion.
* The fair value gain from investment property and property under development was 572 million shekels versus 373 million.
* Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.35 shekel per share, unchanged from the first quarter.($1 = 3.7702 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
