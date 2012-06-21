Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
June 21 Israel-based real estate company Gazit-Globe Ltd said it plans to take Gazit America Inc private for C$7.32 per share, valuing the company at about C$171 million.
Gazit-Globe, which beneficially owns about 73 percent of the outstanding shares of Gazit America, offered C$3.02 in cash and 0.2312 common shares of its unit First Capital Realty Inc for each Gazit America share.
The offer is at a premium of 7 percent to Gazit America shares' Wednesday close of C$6.85.
Gazit America has interests in 13 rentable properties across Canada.
Gazit-Globe, which operates over 600 properties in more than 20 countries, operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality.
