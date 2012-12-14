JERUSALEM Dec 14 Gazit-Globe,
Israel's largest real estate investment company, said it raised
1 billion shekels ($264 million) in a public bond offering
largely aimed at reducing its revolving credit.
Gazit-Globe said on Friday the 7.8 year inflation-linked
bonds, a widening of one of its existing series, would pay
annual interest of 5.35 percent.
The bonds are rated Aa3 with a stable outlook by Midroog,
the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, and A+ by
S&P Maalot, the local unit of Standard & Poor's.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.