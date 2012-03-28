TEL AVIV, March 28 Israeli real estate
investment company Gazit-Globe Ltd reported flat
quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as financing expenses due to a
weaker shekel offset higher rental income.
Gazit-Globe, which listed its shares in New York in
late 2011, posted fourth-quarter net profit of 223 million
shekels ($60 million), compared with 226 million shekels a year
earlier.
Rental income grew 18 percent to 1.39 billion shekels and
net operating income, which reflects its core operations, rose
19 percent to 939 million shekels.
Funds from operations, another key financial indicator, rose
5 percent to 111 million shekels.
The fair value gain from investment property and those under
development totalled 850 million shekels, versus 343 million a
year earlier.
The company said it would distribute a quarterly dividend of
0.40 shekel a share, up from 0.39 in the third quarter.
Gazit-Globe has said it would pay a minimum quarterly dividend
of 0.40 shekel a share in 2012.
Gazit-Globe in December raised nearly $100 million in an
initial public offering of its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange. Its NYSE shares have risen to $10.45 from its IPO
pricing of $9.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.