TEL AVIV May 13 Standard & Poor's Maalot on
Monday raised its credit rating for Gazit-Globe,
Israel's largest real estate investment company, to "AA-" from
"A+" citing a steady decline in the firm's financial leverage.
"The 'stable' outlook reflects our estimate that the group
will continue to take steps ... to support a continued trend of
improvement in the financial profile while maintaining
sufficient liquidity and operating stability," the Israeli unit
of S&P said in a statement.
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)