TEL AVIV Aug 27 Gazit-Globe, Israel's
largest real estate investment company, said on Tuesday its
quarterly net profit fell sharply due to one-time expenses and a
lower fair value gain from investment property and property
under development.
The company earned 60 million shekels ($16.6 million) in the
second quarter, down from 288 million a year earlier.
The non-recurring expenses included the cost of unwinding of
derivatives for the purpose of refinancing.
Rental income rose one percent to 1.29 billion shekels, and
net operating income was 865 million shekels, similar to the
same quarter last year.
Gazit-Globe will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.43
shekels per share, representing an annualised dividend of 1.72
shekels.
Roni Soffer, Gazit-Globe president, said the shekel's
appreciation against other currencies had a major effect on the
quarterly results.
"During the period, we continued to enhance the quality of
our portfolio, increase available liquidity, reduce our leverage
and strengthen our balance sheet," he said. "In addition, we
took advantage of the low interest rate environment through
significant long-term debt issuances, resulting in longer
duration and a lower average cost of debt."
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
($1 = 3.62 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)