TEL AVIV May 3 Israeli real estate investment firm Gazit-Globe plans to raise about 175 million shekels ($46 million) in an offering of six-year bonds and options for bonds, an amount that will climb to 445 million shekels if all options are exercised.

The 2.6 million options can be exercised until June 14, 2012 at a price of 104.2 shekels each, the company said on Thursday.

Gazit-Globe's bonds are rated "Aa3 stable" by Midroog, the Israeli subsidiary of Moody's, and "A+ positive" by Standard & Poor's Maalot.

Gazit-Globe in December raised nearly $100 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

It operates in the United States through Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon and together with Citigroup controls shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.