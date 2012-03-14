* Production delayed from Q1 to H2
* No tax breaks decision from the government
* Peak production seen at 120,000 bpd in 7-8 years
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 14 Gazprom has
upped the stakes for the government to produce a quick
resolution on tax breaks on Arctic offshore oilfields, hinting
it will delay the first oil from its Prirazlomnoye project until
the policy is set.
A Gazprom spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday that output
from the much-delayed Prirazlomnoye project - the only major oil
deposit expected to come stream in Russia this year - will now
be launched in the second half of the year, instead of the first
quarter, seen previously.
Russia saw oil output soar in the middle of the last decade
as rising prices encouraged companies to deploy new technologies
at Soviet era fields. But, with their growth potential
exhausted, new fields are crucial to even modest growth.
Russia is expected to increase production in 2012 by 1
percent from 10.27 million barrels per day reported by the
Energy Ministry for last year.
"First industrial oil output at Prirazlomnoye is expected in
the second half of 2012," a Gazprom press officer said.
Russia's gas export monopoly has been pursuing the Arctic
project in the Pechora Sea for years.
Plagued by cost overruns and delays to the construction of
the platform, it has postponed the launch several times.
It is aiming to reach peak production at Prirazlomnoye, with
estimated reserves of 526 million barrels, of 120,000 barrels
per day in seven to eight years.
Media reports have put total investments at between $4
billion and $5 billion. Gazprom declined to comment on the
reports.
Russia's total offshore hydrocarbon reserves estimated at
100 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.
The heavy, sour oil will be extracted with the help of
Russia's first ice-resistant offshore production platform, a
vessel of 117,000 deadweight tonnes, from the deposit located
some 60 km offshore, where winter temperatures often plunge
below minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 Fahrenheit), and then
pumped to tankers.
BRAKES ON TAX BREAKS
But the state-owned company has failed to persuade the
government to help the project with much-needed tax breaks,
despite last year's announcement that a committee headed by
First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov, also Gazprom's
chairman, recommended Prirazlomnoye for a preferential oil
export fee.
"As of today, the Russian government has not decided on
special custom tax rate for Prirazlomnoye field," Gazprom said.
Sources in the government confirmed, that there has been no
specific decision on the breaks.
"It required much paperwork, and Gazprom has not presented
the necessary documents for a decision to be made," a government
source said.
Gazprom is also involved in the Shtokman gas project in the
Barents Sea, where natural gas is expected to start flowing in
2016. The Russian giant is partnering Total of France
and Norway's Statoil on Shtokman.
The partners have also failed to persuade the Russian
authorities to grant this project tax benefits. The final
investment decision has been postponed to the end of the first
quarter and the tax issue is seen as the key for Shtokman to go
ahead.
"The work (on taxes) is under way. But it is unlikely that
there would be certain results on Shtokman by the end of March,"
the source said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)