BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Russian oil company Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, will host a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the US and in Europe ahead of a potential Eurobond offering, according to a lead.
The company will hold one-to-one meetings with European investors in London on January 28 and 29, and with US investors in Los Angeles on January 28 and New York on January 29.
A US dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S transaction might follow, subject to market conditions.
BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.