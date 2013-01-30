LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has revised price guidance for its upcoming dual-tranche USD-denominated bond offering to 3.85% from 3.85% area on a 7-year tenor and to 4.95%-5.00% from 5.0% area on a 15-year tenor, according to the leads.

Order books will close at 1600 GMT, London time, with launch and pricing to come later today.

BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are joint leads on the 144a/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today.

IFC Metropol is acting as co-manager on the deal.

