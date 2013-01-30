BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched a dual-tranche bond for USD1.7bn, lead managers said.
The oil company launched a USD800m 7-year tranche at a yield of 3.85% and a USD900m 15-year tranche at a yield of 4.95%.
Pricing on the 144a/Reg S transaction is expected later today.
BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are joint leads on the deal, while IFC Metropol is acting as co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says: