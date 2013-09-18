LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has revised guidance on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond of up to GBP500m, according to one of the lead managers.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has revised price guidance on the issue by roughly 40bp to a spread of 325bp (plus or minus 5bp) over Gilts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom released initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, equivalent to approximately 335bp over mid-swaps.

Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)