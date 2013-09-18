BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has revised guidance on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond of up to GBP500m, according to one of the lead managers.
The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has revised price guidance on the issue by roughly 40bp to a spread of 325bp (plus or minus 5bp) over Gilts.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom released initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, equivalent to approximately 335bp over mid-swaps.
Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in