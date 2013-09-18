BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched its planned GBP500m seven-year bond at a spread of 315bp over Gilts, according to market sources.
The final spread is 50bp inside initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, and is also tighter than the revised guidance of 325bp over, plus or minus 5bp.
Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price on Wednesday in the London afternoon. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in