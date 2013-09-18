LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has launched its planned GBP500m seven-year bond at a spread of 315bp over Gilts, according to market sources.

The final spread is 50bp inside initial price thoughts of Gilts plus 365bp area, and is also tighter than the revised guidance of 325bp over, plus or minus 5bp.

Order books for the issue were heard closing at GBP4.75bn, according to a source.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to price on Wednesday in the London afternoon. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Julian Baker)