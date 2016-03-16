LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom is marketing a November 2018 Swiss franc-denominated bond at a 3.625% area coupon, according to a lead manager.

The yield-to-maturity yield is 3.631% while the notes have an indicative spread over mid-swaps of 434bp.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)