UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has set the final coupon on a CHF500m November 2018 bond at 3.375%, according to a deal lead.
This compares to an initial level of 3.625% area and revised price talk of 3.50% area, both released earlier on Wednesday.
Order books for the deal close at 12:15 CET.
Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction, which is expected to price early Wednesday afternoon.
Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.