LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has set the final coupon on a CHF500m November 2018 bond at 3.375%, according to a deal lead.

This compares to an initial level of 3.625% area and revised price talk of 3.50% area, both released earlier on Wednesday.

Order books for the deal close at 12:15 CET.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UBS are running the transaction, which is expected to price early Wednesday afternoon.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)