LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Russian energy company Gazprom has hired BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Swiss franc-denominated bond issue.

The issuer, rated Baa1/BBB by Moody's/S&P, will kick off the roadshow on October 14 ahead of a Reg S-only issue, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzol; Editing by Sudip Roy)