BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Russian energy company Gazprom has hired BNP Paribas, Gazprombank and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Swiss franc-denominated bond issue.
The issuer, rated Baa1/BBB by Moody's/S&P, will kick off the roadshow on October 14 ahead of a Reg S-only issue, subject to market conditions.
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund