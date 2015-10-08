BRIEF-Mogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Gazprom has launched a 1bn three-year bond at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.
That compares with revised guidance of 4.75-4.875%. The bond began marketing at an initial guidance of 5.00-5.125%.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit.
Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $11.3 million, an 11pct decrease from same period last year
* Unit entered into two sale and purchase agreements with Kl Teh Land & Development Sdn Bhd (“purchaser”) for disposal of land