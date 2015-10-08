LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Gazprom has launched a 1bn three-year bond at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.

That compares with revised guidance of 4.75-4.875%. The bond began marketing at an initial guidance of 5.00-5.125%.

The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit.

Gazprom is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)