BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Gazprom has launched a 1bn seven-year bond, according to a lead.
Earlier the state-owned company fixed the yield at 3.125%, in line with revised guidance. The bond had begun marketing in the low 3% area.
Demand for the offering was more than 1.35bn, according to a previous update.
The Reg S/144A issue is today's business. Bank of China, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the lead managers.
Gazprom is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T