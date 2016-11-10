LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Gazprom has launched a 1bn seven-year bond, according to a lead.

Earlier the state-owned company fixed the yield at 3.125%, in line with revised guidance. The bond had begun marketing in the low 3% area.

Demand for the offering was more than 1.35bn, according to a previous update.

The Reg S/144A issue is today's business. Bank of China, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the lead managers.

Gazprom is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)