Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
MOSCOW Nov 6 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday that it has priced loan participation notes in the aggregate amount of $700 million.
It said that the loan participation notes with an annual coupon of 4.3 percent are due Nov. 12.
Gazprom is set to bring the first international public bond issue from the country since June 2014, despite the prohibitive cost of funding it is having to pay to bring the trade.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.