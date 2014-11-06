MOSCOW Nov 6 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday that it has priced loan participation notes in the aggregate amount of $700 million.

It said that the loan participation notes with an annual coupon of 4.3 percent are due Nov. 12.

Gazprom is set to bring the first international public bond issue from the country since June 2014, despite the prohibitive cost of funding it is having to pay to bring the trade.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)