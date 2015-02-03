SINGAPORE Feb 3 Russia's state-controlled
Gazprom said on Tuesday it would slash its capital
expenditure this year by almost $8 billion to $30 billion as
political and market developments created a challenging business
environment.
With oil prices down by half in the last six months, energy
producer revenues have fallen sharply, and Gazprom has also been
hit by the political tensions between Russia and Europe over the
crisis in Ukraine, which is the most important transit route for
Gazprom's gas to its customers in the European Union.
Gazprom said it would slash its capital expenditure by
almost $8 billion between 2014 and 2015 to $30 billion, and down
from a peak of an annual average of almost $44 billion between
2010 and 2013.
"The overall market development does cause some challenges
to our business... (but) the considerable reduction of capex
allows us to show a very strong cash flow generation," Andrey
Kruglov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of
the Department for Finance and Economics, told a webcast.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Ed Davies)