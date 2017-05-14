BEIJING May 14 Gazprom hopes to agree in 2017 the main terms of natural gas exports to China from the Russian Far East, the CEO of Russia's state gas giant Alexei Miller said on Sunday.

The gas supplies from the Russian Far East are considered to be an extension of an already signed 30-year contract on exporting of 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China from Siberian deposits, Miller told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Ryan Woo)