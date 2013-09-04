MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia's state-owned gas producer
Gazprom has postponed construction of a pipeline to
China until next year, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on
Wednesday, as Moscow and Beijing have failed so far to agree
terms on pricing.
The delay is an embarrassing setback for Russian President
Vladimir Putin, who has urged Russian companies to expand their
reach in the lucrative energy markets of Asia, and comes just
after the former Soviet republic of Turkmenistan agreed to
increase its gas supplies to China.
The delay is also a blow for Gazprom, which has been in
talks for years over gas supplies to energy-hungry China, seen
as a major market for Russian gas, which is sold primarily to
Europe.
Moscow is seeking to diversify its gas sales away from
cash-strapped Europe, where Gazprom covers a quarter of gas
needs, and which is in turn trying to secure other sources of
fuel to lessen its energy dependence on its former cold war foe.
Vedomosti reported construction of the pipeline would be
started in the first quarter of 2014 rather than this November.
It said the pipeline, known in Russian as Sila Sibiri (the Power
of Siberia), was estimated to cost $38 billion and was designed
to carry gas to Russia's Pacific coast to feed a new
liquefaction plant at Vladivostok.
A spokesman for Gazprom declined to comment.
Gazprom has said it plans to secure a pricing agreement on
sales of 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to China annually
by the end of the year. That compares with the 152 bcm it aims
to sell to European Union and Turkey this year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)