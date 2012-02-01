MOSCOW, Feb 1 - Gazprom said on Wednesday that it expects to receive a new offer from China on the terms of an agreement on future Russian gas supplies that is currently under discussion.

"We are waiting for new proposals from Chinese partners, which, according to our feelings, would be received in the nearest future," Pavel Oderov, head of Gazprom's foreign department, told a conference call.

Gazprom is aiming for gas exports to China at an annual rate of over 60 million cubic metres starting from 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)