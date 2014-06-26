BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is preparing to get payments in the yuan currency while selling gas to China, its Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said.
Gazprom has agreed to sell China pipeline gas in the amount of 38 billion cubic metres a year starting from 2018. The deal is valued at $400 billion.
"We are ready for payments in yuan, it is quite normal," Kruglov told a briefing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: