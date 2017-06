MOSCOW Dec 20 The board of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it recommended to pay 8.39 roubles per share in dividend on 2011 results, more than twice comparing to previous dividend pay-out.

The company said total dividend pay out on 2011 results will total 198.6 billion roubles ($6.19 billion) comparing to 3.85 roubles per share or 91 billion on 2010 results.

($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)