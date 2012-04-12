MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Gazprom's management recommended to pay around 9 roubles ($0.30) per share in 2011 dividend, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

A Gazprom's spokesperson declined to comment.

In December, the gas company said its board recommended to pay 8.39 roubles per share in dividend on 2011 results, more than twice comparing to the previous dividend pay-out.

The company has said total dividend pay out on 2011 results would be 198.6 billion roubles ($6.70 billion) comparing to 3.85 roubles per share or 91 billion on 2010 results.