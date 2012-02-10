MOSCOW Feb 10 Gazprom expects total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5 to 7 percent this year due to an increase in the mineral extraction tax, a source who viewed a company presentation told Reuters on Friday.

The source said that 2011 EBITDA is projected at over $60 billion, while capex for 2012 is expected at $35 billion, down from $50 billion last year.

Starting from Jan. 1 2012, the Russian government hiked the mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 509 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres from 237 roubles previously. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)