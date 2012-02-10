MOSCOW Feb 10 Gazprom expects
total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5 to 7 percent this year due to an
increase in the mineral extraction tax, a source who viewed a
company presentation told Reuters on Friday.
The source said that 2011 EBITDA is projected at over $60
billion, while capex for 2012 is expected at $35 billion, down
from $50 billion last year.
Starting from Jan. 1 2012, the Russian government hiked the
mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 509 roubles per
1,000 cubic metres from 237 roubles previously.
