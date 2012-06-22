* Companies to build and acquire power plants in Europe
* Gazprom to be exclusive gas supplier to jointly held
plants
* Gazprom failed to agree with Germany's RWE
(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom and
France's EDF agreed to jointly build and acquire
existing gas-fired power plants in Europe, Gazprom said on
Friday.
"The agreement also states that Gazprom will be exclusive
gas supplier for jointly-owned power stations," Gazprom said
about the cooperation with EDF, which is also its partner in the
Moscow-backed South Stream pipeline project, designed to deliver
Russian gas to Southern Europe.
The Russian gas giant, which holds 27 percent of Europe's
gas market, has long been trying to make a foray into European
Union power generation.
Last year its attempt to join forces with German's RWE
failed as the partners were unable to agree on the
joint project.
Gazprom had also been in talks with France's GDF Suez
over the possibility of exploring energy projects.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker and
Hans-Juergen Peters)