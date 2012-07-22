MOSCOW, July 22 Russia's natural gas giant
Gazprom and Italy's oil and gas major Eni aim
to start building the South Stream gas pipeline in December,
President Vladimir Putin's press office said on Sunday.
Putin will hold talks with the Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Monday with energy cooperation an important point on
their agenda.
South Stream, a Russian-backed rival to European pipeline
which plans to ship gas from the Caspian region, is expected to
cost more than 15 billion euros ($18.25 billion) and export some
63 billion cubic metres (bcm) to southern Europe as of 2015.
"Gazprom and Eni aim to make the final investment decision
on the offshore part of the project in November and start the
construction in December," the Kremlin statement read.
Eni has said earlier in July it expected the final
investment decision in late 2012 or early 2013.
The South Stream consortium also includes France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall.
($1=0.8219 euros)
