MOSCOW/BRUSSELS Aug 21 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had until the end of September to submit a written response to claims by the European Commission that it had abused its market position, having been granted a two-week extension.

In April EU anti-trust regulators charged Gazprom with abusing its dominant position in Poland, Hungary and six other countries in Eastern Europe following more than two years of investigation.

The European Commission said Gazprom had until Sept 28 to submit the written response to its claims. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Barbara Lewis; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Angus MacSwan)