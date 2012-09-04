* EU investigates Gazprom competition practices

* Tensions rising with Moscow over energy policy (Adds details)

By Justyna Pawlak

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 The European Commission has opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive market practices by Russia's Gazprom, the EU watchdog said on Tuesday, adding to tensions between Europe and Moscow over energy policy.

The Commission said it was concerned the natural gas producer, Russia's biggest company and the world's largest gas producer, was abusing its dominant position in central and eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.

Specifically, it said, the probe would focus on suspicions Gazprom was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers by linking the price of gas to oil prices.

"Such behaviour, if established, may constitute a restriction of competition and lead to higher prices and deterioration of security of supply," the Commission said in a statement. "Ultimately, such behaviour would harm EU consumers."

Last year, the Commission raided the offices of several Gazprom units in Europe to investigate their involvement in supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

A Commission official said at the time the raids were part of an EU effort to wean itself off reliance on Russian gas. Gazprom supplies around a quarter of all natural gas consumed in Europe.

Several EU states rely on Gazprom for majority of their consumption and are locked into long-term contracts. Poland, which imports more than half its needs, has taken the company to international arbitration to try to get the rate it pays for gas reduced.

Gazprom said on Tuesday it had no details of the Commission's probe. "Let them investigate," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said by telephone.

Relations between the EU and Moscow over energy policy have been tense in recent years as European governments seek new sources of natural gas supply.

Russia has expressed anger over EU regulations that seek to liberalise the European gas market by barring suppliers from controlling the transport infrastructure used to deliver their gas.

Under these rules, Russia could be forced to sell off parts of its pipeline network used by Gazprom in the EU.

Wielding its antitrust tools and the threat of fines up to 10 percent of a company's global turnover, the EU executive has in recent years forced E.ON, RWE and ENI to open up or sell their pipelines to rivals.

E.ON and GDF also had to dismantle their market-sharing deals.

The Commission said there was no deadline for the investigation and gave no other details. (Additional reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by David Holmes)