MOSCOW, Sept 5 Gazprom said on
Wednesday that the European Union should treat it as a Russian
state owned-company while investigating its practices in Europe.
Gazprom issued the statement a day after the European
Commision said it has launched a probe regarding concerns that
the world's top natural gas producer was abusing its dominant
position in central and eastern Europe in upstream gas supply
markets.
Gazprom said it is ready for a dialog with the Commission,
adding that its pricing policies in Europe correspond to other
companies' practice.
