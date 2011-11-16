* Deal is first since July, seen as a new Russia benchmark

* Issue may come at around $1 billion - source

* Markets reopened only for top-class names - trader (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom has set yield guidance on a two-tranche Eurobond, a first dollar-denominated issue from Russia since July, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The guidance points to a yield of 5.125 percent for a 4.5-year bond and 6.125 percent for the bond maturing in nine years, the source said. The total issue amount is seen at around $1 billion, he added.

Pricing was expected on Wednesday, according to specialist newswire IFR, a Thomson Reuters company.

Gazprom's deal will set a new benchmark for dollar-denominated Eurobond issues from Russia, as the latest deal was done in July, before the European debt crisis started to tighten and fueled borrowing costs.

"It is the first serious dollar-denominated issue from Russian companies," said Maxim Korovin, an analyst with VTB Capital.

In recent months, Russian borrowers switched to syndicated loans and short-term debt issues, such as Swiss franc bonds or eurocommercial paper issues, hoping markets would improve. [

But Vadim Khanov, a trader with Gazprombank, said that markets have reopened only for top-class Russian names.

"Gazprom is more like an exception, it is a quality name which is always in demand," he said.

Steel maker Severstal was the last big Russian name to tap market with dollar-denominated Eurobond issue in July, pricing the five-year deal worth $500 million at 6.25 percent yield. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova)