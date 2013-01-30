MOSCOW Jan 30 The final yield guidance for Gazprom's forthcoming dual-tranche dollar-denominated Eurobond has been set at 3.85 percent for a 7-year tranche and 4.95-5.0 percent for a 15-year tranche, two financial sources told Reuters.

The book will close at 1600 London time, with pricing expected on Wednesday on the bonds offering by the Russian gas export monopoly. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)