MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Gazprom, the
world's top gas producer, has cut the yield guidance on its
planned dollar and euro Eurobonds, a source in the financial
sector told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source said that Gazprom, which plans to issue a 10-year
dollar Eurobond, has cut the guidance to 5.125 percent, down
from earlier 5.5 percent.
The guidance for the company's euro Eurobond has been
lowered to 275 basis points over swap from earlier 290-300 basis
points over swap.
A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the
Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion.
Road show started on Monday, July 9.
