UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on OPEC output increase, rising U.S. crude stocks
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom has set yield guidance on a two-tranche Eurobond, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The guidance points to a yield of 5.125 percent for a 4.5-year bond and 6.125 percent for the bond maturing in nine years, the source said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Maria Kiselyova)
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
ULAANBAATAR, June 14 Mongolia's coal export earnings surged nearly fivefold in the first five months of the year, according to official data, with the country taking advantage of sanctions on North Korea to boost deliveries to China, its major customer.