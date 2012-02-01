MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Wednesday it does not expect any
material increase of a cheaper, spot price component in renewed
contracts with European clients.
"I can assure you that there won't be any significant change
of spot component share in our contracts. It's because the
talks, which have just finished, were not connected to the
increase of the spot components share," Sergey Komlev, head of
contract structuring at Gazprom, told a conference call.
Gazprom's clients, including Germany's E.ON, have
been demanding an increase in the spot pricing component in the
long-term contracts.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)