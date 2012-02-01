MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it does not expect any material increase of a cheaper, spot price component in renewed contracts with European clients.

"I can assure you that there won't be any significant change of spot component share in our contracts. It's because the talks, which have just finished, were not connected to the increase of the spot components share," Sergey Komlev, head of contract structuring at Gazprom, told a conference call.

Gazprom's clients, including Germany's E.ON, have been demanding an increase in the spot pricing component in the long-term contracts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)