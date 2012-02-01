MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday it is adhering to current long-term contracts with European clients despite rising domestic consumption on the back of a severe cold snap.

It also said that Blue Stream underwater pipeline to Turkey is pumping at full capacity, while gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline have been increased from last week by 20 percent.

According to reports on Tuesday, Gazprom has restricted supplies to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an increase in domestic demand caused by cold weather.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)