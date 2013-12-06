(Correct lead to clarify that gas flows from Nord Stream into
By Barbara Lewis and Vladimir Soldatkin
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Dec 6 EU regulators expect to
make a decision early next year on how much Russian gas can flow
from Gazprom's Nord Stream pipeline through Germany's
Opal link, EU officials said on Friday.
The Russian gas export monopoly's access to the 470
kilometre (290 mile) Opal pipeline, from Germany to the Czech
Republic, is limited because of the EU's Third Energy Package
legislation, which aims to prevent firms that already dominate
supply from dominating transport networks as well.
Gazprom has been pressuring the European Union to lift
restrictions on its use of the Opal pipeline, which is crucial
for increasing Russian supplies from Nord Stream directly to
Central Europe.
Nord Stream, which links Russia to Germany via the Baltic
Sea, is designed to bypass countries including Ukraine in the
shipment of Russian gas to Europe.
EU officials say Russia already has been allowed to use 50
percent of the Opal pipeline under an existing exemption, with
the proviso that the rest of its capacity should be used for the
Czech market.
The overall capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline is 55
billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, but Gazprom, which heads the
consortium of shareholders, has been pumping only around half
that.
According to Nord Stream data, it shipped 21.3 bcm in
January-November, almost double the year-earlier volumes.
"Russia has accepted that Opal is on EU territory. That's
why EU legislation is the crucial thing. They have asked
formally for an exemption," Marlene Holzner, a spokeswoman for
the European Commission, told reporters.
Gazprom is not happy with the limit and is seeking more
capacity, EU officials said.
In November, the Commission, the EU executive, began
reviewing the previous exemption. Under EU law, it has an
initial two months to make a decision, although under some
circumstances, a further two months of can be granted.
The Commission says Nord Stream is of a different status
from the giant South Stream pipeline project to ship up to 63
bcm a year of gas via the Black Sea, which EU officials have
said has a great deal of work to do to conform with EU law.
Holzner said the Commission would like Russia "to formally
ask for an exemption" for South Stream.
Russia's deputy energy minister, Anatoly Yanovsky, said that
Russia had received a letter from the Commission regarding South
Stream's legal status.
"We obviously would enter into a dialogue with our partners,
strictly adhering to the norms of the international law," he
said, without elaborating.
