MOSCOW Feb 1 Gazprom is getting more requests for gas deliveries to Europe than it can physically accommodate, a source at the Russian gas export monopoly said on Wednesday, adding that demand had been at elevated levels for more than a week.

Gazprom said earlier in the day that deliveries to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline had increased by 20 percent since last week and it was abiding by its contracts.

"Some nominations were higher than we can put in the pipe," the source said. "The increase is due to higher nominations which we have already for more than a week."

Gazprom is struggling to meet export commitments as a severe cold spell in Russia - temperatures in Moscow are expected to average minus 20 degrees Celsius for the next 10 days - forces up heating demand on the domestic market. (Reporting by Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)