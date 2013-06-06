* Blames poor volumes through subsea pipe on EU restrictions
LEIPZIG, Germany, June 6 European Union
regulations are hampering Gazprom's use of its Nord
Stream subsea gas pipeline, the Russian firm's deputy chief
executive said on Thursday, demanding full access to an inland
transit link.
Gazprom would continue to pressure the EU to lift
restrictions on its use of the Opal pipeline meant to transport
gas from a northern German landing point for Nord Stream's
Siberian gas to the Czech Republic, Alexander Medvedev said.
"This results in Nord Stream being only half full, while in
the winter we have had to use gas from storage to reach our
customers," he told reporters, in the latest complaint by the
Russian company against EU efforts to stop suppliers from
dominating transport networks.
"We hope that reason and logic will prevail as pipelines
should not lay idle. It is also a precedent for South Stream,"
he added in reference to the pipeline Russia is building under
the Black Sea, due to be completed by 2015.
Gazprom's access to the 470 kilometre Opal pipeline is
limited because of the EU's 3rd Energy Package legislation,
which aims to prevent firms that already dominate supply from
dominating transport networks too.
The combined capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline is 55 bcm
a year but Gazprom, which heads the consortium of shareholders,
has been pumping only half that.
However, there are other reasons why Gazprom's business
might be suffering, other than regulation, and indicated by the
fact that no-one else is using Opal.
An oversupply of gas globally, customer demand for lower
prices and competition from origins such as Norway have also
been posing challenges.
Medvedev said Europe's renewable energy expansion and the
rise of gas hubs that trade short-term gas undermined the role
of Gazprom's pipeline gas as well.
However, his firm remained committed to Europe because it
saw long-term demand rising. "We still have a product that is in
demand," he said.
Gazprom believed that by 2020 there would be additional gas
demand of 60 to 80 bcm per annum, as Europe's domestic resources
were shrinking, he said.
Additional demand by 2025 would amount to 120 bcm and by
2035 to 200 bcm.
On Tuesday, Medvedev announced gas price cuts of 7 to 10
percent, or less for European buyers, also in response to
competition from cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal in
power generation.
