ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's
state-run gas export monopoly Gazprom will not bid for
Greek natural gas company DEPA in a possible new privatisation
tender, said the head of Gazprom's export arm.
Asked whether Gazprom would bid again if there was a new
tender in Greece, Alexander Medvedev said: "No, we won't go."
Athens, which has a goal to raise 1.8 billion euros ($2.37
billion) from asset sales by the end of September, failed
earlier this month to attract any binding bids for DEPA and said
it would launch a new tender in the future.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)