MOSCOW, June 8 Greece has been managing to pay
for Russian gas deliveries on time and anticipates it will be
able to pay for May supplies by the end of June, a source at
Gazprom told Reuters on Friday.
"There have been no problems so far with Greece. We expect
them to pay for May deliveries in the end of June," a source at
Gazprom said.
Earlier on Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Greek
energy companies are seeking emergency bank loans to pay
suppliers and avert widespread power and gas cuts.
Greece imports all its natural gas from abroad. About 80
percent comes via pipeline from Russia. According to industry
sources, DEPA faces a June 22 deadline to settle obligations to
Gazprom.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)