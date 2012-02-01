* Q3 net profit fell 4 pct, hit by forex losses
* Struggles to meet demand spike despite heavy investment
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom is struggling to meet extra demand from
European customers shivering through a severe cold snap, even
after ramping up investment and borrowing to boost output.
"Some requests are higher than we can put in the pipe," a
company source told Reuters. "Requests for gas have been higher
for more than a week."
Gazprom supplies around a quarter of Europe's gas and cuts
to deliveries in the past, mainly over pricing rows with transit
countries such as Ukraine, have raised concerns over the
security of supply from Russia.
Gas industry officials in Europe said stored supplies and
imports from Russia and Norway were meeting the spike in demand
for heating.
The cold front has been blamed for more than 40 deaths in
Ukraine alone and Moscow is expected to face temperatures
averaging minus 20 degrees Celsius for the next 10 days.
Gazprom, which on Wednesday reported a 4 percent fall in a
quarterly profit due to one-time foreign exchange losses as it
took on debt to finance expansion, said it was honouring
long-term contracts with European clients after reports of
restricted supply.
"Despite increasing gas consumption in Russia due to heavy
frosts, Gazprom continues implementing its contactual
obligations to European clients," it said in e-mailed comments.
At the same time, clients in debt-stricken Europe are
increasingly demanding price cuts in long-term supply contracts
whose terms are largely indexed to oil prices.
But the Russian monopoly, Russia's top producer, has not
agreed to the requests of its major clients, although it agreed
to "adjust" prices for some customers.
GAS FLOWS HIKE?
The European Commission on Tuesday said that gas supplies
into Italy via the Austrian border had been reduced by 10
percent compared with normal levels. It also has said it had
enough natural gas to make up for any shortfall and was
confident demand could be met.
For its part, Gazprom said that the Blue Stream underwater
pipeline to Turkey is pumping at full capacity, while gas flows
via Yamal-Europe pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 33
billion cubic metres (bcm), have been increased by 20 percent
from last week.
"In order to fulfil export obligations, the company has
involved all the gas exporting routes and significantly
increased offtake from its underground storage facilities in
Europe," it said.
Russia supplied Europe with 150 bcm of gas last year and
expects to increase that to around 164 bcm in 2012.
FX LOSS HITS PROFIT
State-controlled Gazprom third-quarter net profit
attributable to shareholders fell to 152.0 billion roubles ($5
billion), compared with a forecast for 149.6 billion.
It said foreign exchange losses were linked to the rouble
weakening and stood at 145.7 billion roubles in the third
quarter, compared with a loss of 38.3 billion in the 2010
period.
The company has been ramping up investments to bring
onstream its huge Bovanenkovo field in the Arctic Yamal
Peninsula and lay a new pipeline to export the field's gas to
Europe.
Meanwhile, it has failed to wrap up talks on exporting gas
to China and is widely viewed as underestimating the competitive
threat posed by the shale gas boom that has made the United
States self-sufficient in gas.
"The debt has risen substantially, but the burden is
sustainable," UniCredit Securities analyst Artyom Konchin said.
"They missed the opportunity to enter the Chinese market,
and central Asian producers are now two steps ahead there. To me
it is a clear negative. But they ... control the largest and
most prolific gas deposits today, and they should be able to
extract and deliver them to key markets reasonably efficiently."
A company official told a conference call with
investors that Gazprom expects to receive renewed proposals from
China soon.
CASH BURN
Gazprom shares rose 0.95 percent, outperforming a 0.36
percent gain in the broader Moscow market.
"The (financial) results look bad. Gazprom had negative cash
flow of $1.5 billion in the third quarter due to an increase in
capex to $14.5 billion," UBS analyst Maxim Mashkov said.
"I would expect negative cash flow for the whole year. This
would be bad for shares and dividends."
Gazprom expects to increase capex in 2013 to 1.75 trillion
roubles from a planned 709 billion in 2012 as it starts
development work on new fields in East Siberia.
The company reported third-quarter revenue of 949.6 billion
roubles, up from 779.3 billion roubles in the same period a year
ago, in line with forecasts.
($1 = 30.2662 roubles)
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)