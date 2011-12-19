MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom plans to boost gas output and push ahead with plans to develop giant fields to supply Asian markets without the financial security of a long-term contract with China, the daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

Gazprom directors were due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the three-year investment plan, which totals roughly $125 billion. Gazprom was not available to comment.

Output will rise to 529 billion cubic metres next year, then 558 bcm in 2013 and 570 bcm in 2014 as it ramps up the Bovanenkovo field on the Yamal Peninsula, north of Russia's main oil and gas province of West Siberia, to a capacity of 140 bcm.

This year it expects to produce 510 bcm.

Following major outlays on Bovanenkovo and surrounding infrastructure, Gazprom had signalled that next year would see a big increase in dividend payments and a decline in capital expenditures, a sore point with investors who question the efficiency of the outlays.

Instead of a planned 1.2 trillion roubles, Gazprom expects 709 billion capital spending next year, the newspaper said. That will more than double the following year, when it starts a push into its new eastern frontier.

In 2013, capex will rise to 1.75 trillion, then retreat to 1.54 trillion in 2014, Vedomosti reported, citing the start of construction at the 1.2 trillion cubic metre Chayandinskoye field and a pipeline to connect east Siberia with an eastern export pipeline.

Gazprom and a group of Japanese companies have also been conducting a feasibility study on a plant to liquefy natural gas on the Pacific coast at Vladivostok, the end of the pipeline.

The market for Russia's eastern gas remains in question since a decision by China to contract an additional 25 bcm of gas from Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen deal was a major setback in Russia's five-year-old talks with China on a long-term pipeline gas supply deal, which have been stalled over a price disagreement.

Gazprom officials have said the failure to secure a deal by the end of this year would mean a delay to the start of deliveries, which had been planned for 2016.

The three-year investment plan does not include construction of Gazprom's preferred export route to China, a pipeline which would cross western Siberian to deliver gas from Yamal fields via the southern Siberian Altai province.

That may not mean Gazprom is ruling out a deal with China. Some analysts believe an eastern route for China exports, rather than the Altai pipeline, might be the more efficient option. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Dan Lalor)